RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, and Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul-General of Italy in Dubai, who came to greet to him.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed Ambassador Fanara and Council-General Finocchiaro, and discussed with them several issues of common interests, in addition to ways of enhancing relation with Italy across various domains, highlighting their efforts in consolidating the growing partnership between the two countries.

For their part, the two Italian diplomats thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality, lauding the UAE's leading regional and global status.