RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Japan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Akio Isomata, the Japanese Ambassador to the UAE, who called on him on the occasion of assuming his new assignment.

The RAK Ruler welcomed the Japanese diplomat, wishing him good luck and success in assuming his assignment which would contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

Isomata extended his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and hospitality.

More Stories From Middle East

