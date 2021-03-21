UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Kosovo

RAS AL KAHIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has met with Avni Arifi, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the UAE.

During the meeting, held remotely via videoconference, RAK Ruler welcomed the ambassador and exchanged talks with him on ways to further reinforce the cooperation ties between the two countries in all avenues.

In turn, the Ambassador of Kosovo extended thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Saud while commending cooperation relations between the two countries.

