Open Menu

RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Kuwait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 04:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud wished the Ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing UAE-Kuwait relations.

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and Al Ghunaim discussed the deep-rooted ties between their countries, and ways to further boost them across various sectors. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

For his part, Ambassador Al Ghunaim expressed thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality, lauding the strong ties that their countries share in various areas.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Saud Share

Recent Stories

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road ..

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road Summit

8 minutes ago
 SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with ..

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with taxi companies

23 minutes ago
 Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment af ..

Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India ..

3 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

5 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

5 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East