RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud discussed with Dr.

Al Busaidi the deep-rooted ties that bring together the UAE and Oman, and ways of growing them across various sectors to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the shared history between their countries, and the strong relations they developed under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.

For his part, the Ambassador of Oman expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality.