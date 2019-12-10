RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Singapore

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, in his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Samuel Tan, Ambassador of Singapore to the UAE, who came to greet Sheikh Saud on the conclusion of his appointment.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud highlighted the strong and deep overall ties that bind the UAE and Singapore.

He also wished Tan success in his future duties and praised his efforts to enhance the overall cooperation between the two friendly countries.