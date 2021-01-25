RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE.

The Swiss Ambassador visited Sheikh Saud upon starting his new position as ambassador to the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed Ambassador Baggi and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the overall strategic ties between the two countries.

He also lauded the friendship between the UAE and Switzerland, which will help achieve further prosperity and progress for their peoples.

Baggi thanked Sheikh Saud for the warm reception, praising the strong strategic ties between the two countries.