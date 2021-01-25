UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Switzerland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE.

The Swiss Ambassador visited Sheikh Saud upon starting his new position as ambassador to the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed Ambassador Baggi and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the overall strategic ties between the two countries.

He also lauded the friendship between the UAE and Switzerland, which will help achieve further prosperity and progress for their peoples.

Baggi thanked Sheikh Saud for the warm reception, praising the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Switzerland Saud Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

46 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.