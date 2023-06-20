RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed Chasombat and his delegation, and wished him success in performing his duties and bolstering UAE-Thailand relations across various sectors.

The Thai Ambassador thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality, lauding the UAE's leading regional and global status.