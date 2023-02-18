UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Ambassadors Of Latin American And Caribbean Countries

Published February 18, 2023

RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his Palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, a number of ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries to the UAE.

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), Sheikh Saud reviewed the cooperation ties between the UAE and Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as ways to enhance them to serve their mutual benefits.

For their part, the ambassadors praised the civilizational, economic, cultural and urban renaissance witnessed by the UAE and the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to the distinguished relations between the UAE and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean at various levels.

They also thanked the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his hospitality.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members and senior officials.

