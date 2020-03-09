UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Armenian Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received Mher Mkrtumyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the Armenian Ambassador, and wished him success in carrying out his duties to enhance mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and Armenia and means of boosting them for the interest of their peoples.

Ambassador Mkrtumyan thanked the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and praised the distinguished level of bilateral relations that bind the two friendly countries in all fields.

