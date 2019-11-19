RAK Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Neyadi

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Both astronauts were accompanied by Hamad Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, and several employees.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed the astronauts and the delegation from the centre, praising the teamwork that led to the participation of the first Emirati astronaut in the successful journey to the International Space Station, ISS.

This historic journey is a key milestone in Emirati space exploration and in realising the vision of the UAE's leadership to promote the role of the country’s scientific institutions.

Sheikh Saud noted the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for those working in space research, who established the UAE's stature in this sector and the foundations of a promising future that will reap benefits in the coming years.

He also praised the spirit and enthusiasm of Al Mansoori throughout his preparations for the mission and during his journey’s various stages, which presented a positive image of the UAE and its people to the world. He also praised the enthusiasm of Al Neyadi and his sincere support for Al Mansoori.

Sheikh Saud thanked the members of the UAE team that helped in preparing the historic journey to the ISS, stressing that everyone worked with team spirit and raised the UAE’s international stature.

He also affirmed that Al Mansoori and Al Neyadi are honourable models for the Emirati youth, who are aware of and are able to face and overcome their challenges to achieve their goals, adding that through their dedication, they have set a good example for all Emirati and Arab youth and encouraged everyone to continue to work hard for the advancement and progress of the UAE.

Sheikh Saud further added that the National Space Programme has achieved successes within a short time, reflecting its ambition and determination while calling on those working in this sector to continue achieving more progress that will benefit the UAE and its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Investment and Development Office of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.