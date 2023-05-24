UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Australian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Heidi Finamore, Ambassador of Australia to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed Finamore and her delegation, and the two sides discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Australia.

Sheikh Saud lauded the deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries and commended Finamore’s efforts to strengthen their partnership.

Finamore thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality.

