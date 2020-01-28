UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Austria's Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives Austria's Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Andreas Liebmann, Ambassador of Austria to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed city.

Sheikh Saud emphasised the strong relations between the UAE and Austria in all fields, and said that it would contribute to achieving further progress and prosperity for the people of two countries.

They reviewed cooperation in economic, trade and investment sectors aimed at developing ties and exploring more opportunities to enhance the strategic partnership between the two sides.

Liebmann thanked the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and praised the distinguished level of bilateral relations that bind the two friendly countries in all fields.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Austria Saud All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

1 minute ago

Concerns over traffic blockade in bazaars expresse ..

1 minute ago

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campa ..

1 minute ago

Man awarded 10-year jail term in rape case in Laho ..

1 minute ago

Conor Murray picked by Farrell for Ireland Six Nat ..

1 minute ago

Over 560,000 People Displaced in Burkina Faso in 2 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.