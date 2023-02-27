UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Azerbaijani Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 06:45 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE, who called on him on the occasion of the beginning of his new assignment.

During the meeting, held at his palace at the Saqr Bin Mohammed City, Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him good luck in his mission which would contribute to developing cooperation between the two friendly countries at all avenues.

In turn, Bagirov extended thanks and appreciation for the RAK Ruler for his warm welcome and hospitality.

