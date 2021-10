(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Imran Ahmad, Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh.

The meeting discussed ways of bolstering joint cooperation in several fields.

Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to UAE, and Jamal Hossain, Consul General of Bangladesh in Dubai, attended the meeting.