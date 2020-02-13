UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Canadian Consul-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Jean-Philippe Linteau, Canadian Consul-General.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Linteau and wished him luck and success in his new role in reinforcing the overall strategic ties between the UAE and Canada.

He also praised the friendship between the two countries which will achieve development and prosperity for their peoples.

Linteau thanked Sheikh Saud for his welcome and praised the strong strategic ties between their countries.

Related Topics

Canada UAE Saud Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defen ..

7 minutes ago

Two bodies found in Karachi

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court disposes of Baluchistan government ..

8 minutes ago

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

47 minutes ago

10 drug pushers held at Bharakahu

8 minutes ago

August 5th illegal measures strengthen resolve of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.