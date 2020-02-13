RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Jean-Philippe Linteau, Canadian Consul-General.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Linteau and wished him luck and success in his new role in reinforcing the overall strategic ties between the UAE and Canada.

He also praised the friendship between the two countries which will achieve development and prosperity for their peoples.

Linteau thanked Sheikh Saud for his welcome and praised the strong strategic ties between their countries.