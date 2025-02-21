RAK Ruler Receives CEO Of Accor Group For Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Published February 21, 2025
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Duncan O'Rourke, CEO middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific of Accor Group, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City today.
The meeting was attended by Raki Phillips, CEO Of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed on Accor's expansion plans in the UAE and the group's leadership in the global tourism and hospitality sector.
H.H. Sheikh Saud emphasised Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to strengthening its tourism and hospitality sector and attracting global investments that contribute to economic growth.
RAK Ruler also reaffirmed the emirate’s ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive tourism infrastructure that welcomes visitors from around the world.
Duncan O'Rourke expressed his deep appreciation for Sheikh Saud’s ambitious vision of positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a premier tourism and investment destination both regionally and globally.
He also praised the emirate’s ongoing comprehensive development and reiterated Accor’s commitment to expanding its investments in the region.
