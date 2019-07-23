UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Chinese Consul-General

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:00 PM

RAK Ruler receives Chinese Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in the UAE.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Li while wishing him luck and success in performing his duties.

The number of Chinese companies registered in Ras Al Khaimah have reached over 300, which are involved in various trading, industrial and professional activities. The tourism sector also witnessed growth, as the number of tourists from China reached 4,000 this year, compared to 2,100 last year.

