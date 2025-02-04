RAK Ruler receives co-CEO of Ennismore

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Gaurav Bhushan, co-CEO of Ennismore, which manages several hotel brands such as "Rixos," and “Mondrian,” at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed city today.

The meeting was attended by Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

During the meeting, H.H. was briefed on the company's development plans and its operations in the UAE and the middle East.

For his part, Gaurav Bhushan affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah, under the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, is one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the region, especially in the hospitality sector, and represents an important part of the company's plans and growth aspirations.