RAK Ruler Receives Condolences On Death Of Saqr Bin Tariq Al Qasimi

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received condolences from H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on the death of Sheikh Saqr bin Tariq Kayed Al Qasimi.

He also received condolences from a number of officials, Emiratis and residents.

