RAK Ruler Receives Consul-General Of France

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at his Majlis in Jebel Jais, today Nathalie Kennedy, Consul-General of the French Republic in Dubai, who paid a courtesy visit on the occasion of assuming her new assignment.

She was accompanied by Marie-Laure Charrier, Deputy Consul-General of the French Republic in Dubai.

RAK Ruler welcomed the French Consul-General and wished her good luck and success in her mission which would contribute to enhancing friendship ties between the two countries in various aspects.

He also hailed cooperation ties binding the UAE and France to achieve further progress and prosperity for the two peoples.

In turn, Kennedy extended thanks and appreciation for the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for generosity and warm welcome, while praising the strong strategic relations between the tow countries.

