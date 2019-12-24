RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Ghana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday received Samata Gifty Bukhari, Consul-General of the Republic of Ghana, and her accompanying delegation, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

Sheikh Saud discussed with Bukhari ways to further develop the relations between Ras Al Khaimah and Ghana across various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.

For her part, the Consul-General expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome, hailing the strong strategic relations between the UAE and Ghana.