RAK Ruler Receives Consul-General Of Kuwait
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 04:15 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Khaled Al Zaabi, Consul-General of the State of Kuwait to the UAE, who came to greet him on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure.
H.H.
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the Consul-General, wishing him success in carrying out his duties, which will contribute to strengthening the historical relations between the UAE and the State of Kuwait in various fields.
For his part, Al Zaabi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and kind reception, praising the deep-rooted UAE-Kuwait ties, and the remarkable development the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing across various domains.
