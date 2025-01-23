Open Menu

RAK Ruler Receives Consul-General Of Netherlands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Dr. Carel Richter, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who came to greet him.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the Consul-General, and discussed with him ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors. They also exchanged views on several matters of mutual concern.

For his part, Dr. Carl Richter expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and kind reception, praising the UAE’s regional and international status and the remarkable development the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing across various domains.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Netherlands Saud

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

28 seconds ago
 LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of ra ..

LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape

5 minutes ago
 Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

31 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

44 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

46 minutes ago
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

53 minutes ago
 SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

1 hour ago
 TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

3 hours ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

3 hours ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East