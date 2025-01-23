RAK Ruler Receives Consul-General Of Netherlands
Published January 23, 2025
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Dr. Carel Richter, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who came to greet him.
H.H.
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the Consul-General, and discussed with him ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors. They also exchanged views on several matters of mutual concern.
For his part, Dr. Carl Richter expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and kind reception, praising the UAE’s regional and international status and the remarkable development the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing across various domains.
