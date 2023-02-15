UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Costa Rica's Minister For Foreign Affairs

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 06:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his Palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Arnoldo André-Tinoco, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, who is currently visiting the UAE.

They discussed ways of boosting the UAE-Costa Rican cooperation ties to serve the mutual benefit of the two countries across various domains during a meeting attended by Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE.

Sheikh Saud lauded the distinguished friendship relations and economic, investment cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Costa Rica, as well as the strategic partnership frameworks between the two friendly countries.

For his part, Minister André-Tinoco affirmed his country's keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE, praising its role in the regional and global arenas.

