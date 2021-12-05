RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, at his palace at Sar bin Mohammed City, President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada, who is currently paying an official visit to the UAE.

Quesada was accompanied by The First Lady, Claudia Camargo. Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and a number of officials were also present.

The RAK Ruler welcomed the Costa Rican President and his accompanying delegation. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Costa Rica in the best interest of the two countries at all levels.

They also shared views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Saud hailed the distinguished relations and economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Costa Rica, as well as the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

In turn, Quesada emphasised his country's keenness on promoting ties with the UAE, and lauded the UAE's stature and presence, regionally and globally.