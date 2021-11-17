UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Delegation Of Polish Oil And Gas Exploration And Extraction Company 'PGNiG'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and gas exploration and extraction company &#039;PGNiG&#039;

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Przemysław Wacławski, Vice-President of the Management board, Finance, for the Polish oil and gas exploration and extraction company "PGNiG", along with his accompanying delegation.

Also present was H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness was briefed from Wacławski on the most important projects that the Polish company is working on and the latest developments related to the oil and natural gas sector in the region.

The meeting was attended by Jakub Sławek, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Poland in Abu Dhabi, along with a number of officials from the RAK Petroleum Authority and RAK Gas.

