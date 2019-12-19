RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director-General of the National Media Council, NMC, today, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

His Highness stressed the important role played by the media as a tool that contributes effectively to the building of human capabilities and skills, and development of the society.

Sheikh Saud also emphasised the need to promote messages from the media that express the values and principles of tolerance on which the UAE has been founded, and highlight the country's successes and achievements across all fields in the past decades.

He also praised the efforts of the NMC and its role in developing a pioneering national media system to upgrade the media sector with all the necessary components and enhance its role to convey the message of the UAE and its cultural and humanitarian contributions, as well as its distinguished efforts regionally and globally.

He also indicated the importance of concerted efforts among all the local media outlets to highlight the achievements of the UAE in all fields.