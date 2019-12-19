UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Director-General Of NMC

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director-General of the National Media Council, NMC, today, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

His Highness stressed the important role played by the media as a tool that contributes effectively to the building of human capabilities and skills, and development of the society.

Sheikh Saud also emphasised the need to promote messages from the media that express the values and principles of tolerance on which the UAE has been founded, and highlight the country's successes and achievements across all fields in the past decades.

He also praised the efforts of the NMC and its role in developing a pioneering national media system to upgrade the media sector with all the necessary components and enhance its role to convey the message of the UAE and its cultural and humanitarian contributions, as well as its distinguished efforts regionally and globally.

He also indicated the importance of concerted efforts among all the local media outlets to highlight the achievements of the UAE in all fields.

Related Topics

UAE Saud Media All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ladies Club outlines strategic goals, visi ..

31 minutes ago

Russian, Syrian Regions to Sign Cooperation Agreem ..

1 minute ago

Govt implementing public welfare plan: Noor Muhamm ..

1 minute ago

Australia's Cummins sold for record $2.17m at IPL

1 minute ago

17th Convocation of AJK University: 15000 successf ..

1 minute ago

Paris Court Hands Down 1st Sentence for Police Bru ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.