RAK Ruler receives Dutch Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE.

Embrechts visited Sheikh Saud upon starting his new position as ambassador to the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed Embrechts and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the overall strategic ties between the two countries.

He also lauded the friendship between the UAE and the Netherlands, which will help achieve further prosperity and progress for their peoples.

Embrechts thanked Sheikh Saud for his welcome and hospitality, praising the strong strategic ties between the two countries.