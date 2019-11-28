RAK Ruler receives ENOC Group delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace, Saeed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, Group, and his accompanying delegation who called on Sheikh Saud to congratulate him on the inauguration of the region’s largest Tasjeel Auto Village in Ras Al Khaimah by ENOC.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director of ENOC Retail, and Husam Al Shawi, General Manager of Tasjeel.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi, Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the RAK Police, Jamal Al Tair, Director General, RAK Public Resources Authority, and several local government officials.

Spanning over 50,000 square metres, Tasjeel RAK Auto Village underlines ENOC’s commitment to expand its network in the UAE.

Equipped to serve more than 1,000 vehicles daily, Tasjeel RAK Auto Village has eight test bays, with more to be added as demand increases, including bays for motorbikes and fleet customers. Motorists can complete all procedures related to testing and registration including payment of fines, insurance, renewal and registration.

The Tasjeel RAK Auto Village offers the full suite of ENOC retail services including an ENOC service station, ZOOM store, AutoPro, and restaurants.

Currently, Tasjeel owns and operates 22 sites and four mobile units in Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid and Kalba. All Tasjeel sites are equipped with the latest testing and inspection machinery and qualified staff. To date, Tasjeel has tested over 20 million vehicles across its 89 testing bays in the country.