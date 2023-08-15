Open Menu

RAK Ruler Receives Former Police Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah received today several retired Ras Al Khaimah Police officers, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.


Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, was also present at the meeting.
During the meeting, Sheikh Saud praised the former officers for their outstanding service and devotion to their national duties, adding that they have made a lasting impression.
He also wished them well in their future.
The retired officers thanked Sheikh Saud for his unstinted support during their years in service

