RAK Ruler receives Governer of Musandam

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Ibrahim Said Al Busaidi, Governer of the Musandam Governate in Oman, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud and Al Busaidi discussed the deep-rooted ties between their countries, and ways to further boost them across various sector to drive prosperity in the two countries.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah underscored the shared history and strong bonds between the two nations, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

For his part, the Governer of Musandam expressed his delight at making this visit, which highlights the deep fraternal ties that the UAE and Oman share. He also thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides.