RAK Ruler receives graduates from scholarship programme of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that improving the quality of higher education outcomes is a major pillar in the directions and plans of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which aim to build young national cadres qualified with science and knowledge, who contribute positively to the sustainable development, and enhance the state’s gains and its ambitious development path towards the future.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi made his remarks as he received today110 graduates from the years 2020 to 2023 from the scholarship programme of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research, holding bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from selected local and national universities, as well as first-class universities outside the country.

H.H. said that Ras Al Khaimah is moving forward with confident steps in preparing qualified national competencies in various sectors to build its promising future, based on an integrated strategic vision for empowering Emiratis with science and knowledge, as the main guarantee for building a flexible and diversified local and national economy that keeps pace with accelerating global changes.

H.H. wished the graduates success in leading the comprehensive development of the UAE with all competence and ability, armed with knowledge and love of the homeland.

For their part, the graduates expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his support and care for them during their academic journey.