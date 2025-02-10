Open Menu

RAK Ruler Receives Hilton President For Middle East, Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 08:48 PM

RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Guy Hutchinson, President of Hilton for the middle East and Africa, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting was attended by Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi was briefed on Hilton’s development plans and operational activities in the UAE and the wider region. He praised the longstanding partnership between Ras Al Khaimah and Hilton in advancing the emirate’s tourism sector.

H.H. Sheikh Saud noted that Hilton has played a key role in the development of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism industry since its early stages and expressed his anticipation for further collaboration in the future.

For his part, Hutchinson commended the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, stating that Ras Al Khaimah has become a preferred destination for business, investment, and tourism, thanks to its ambitious strategic direction and growing regional and global presence. He emphasised that the emirate remains an integral part of Hilton’s expansion plans in the UAE and the Middle East.

