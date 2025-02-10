RAK Ruler Receives Hilton President For Middle East, Africa
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 08:48 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Guy Hutchinson, President of Hilton for the middle East and Africa, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.
The meeting was attended by Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi was briefed on Hilton’s development plans and operational activities in the UAE and the wider region. He praised the longstanding partnership between Ras Al Khaimah and Hilton in advancing the emirate’s tourism sector.
H.H. Sheikh Saud noted that Hilton has played a key role in the development of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism industry since its early stages and expressed his anticipation for further collaboration in the future.
For his part, Hutchinson commended the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, stating that Ras Al Khaimah has become a preferred destination for business, investment, and tourism, thanks to its ambitious strategic direction and growing regional and global presence. He emphasised that the emirate remains an integral part of Hilton’s expansion plans in the UAE and the Middle East.
Recent Stories
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum ..
RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa
Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at Wo ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG
ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability
Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion ..
Ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste reduction efforts
Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition2 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay2 minutes ago
-
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum in Bangkok3 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa3 minutes ago
-
Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance solution3 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana3 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at World Governments Summ ..3 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG4 minutes ago
-
ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability4 minutes ago
-
Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion worth of new indust ..4 minutes ago
-
Yemen to sign debt rescheduling deal with Arab Monetary Fund: Finance Minister5 minutes ago