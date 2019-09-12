RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Thursday, received Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE.

His Highness wished the outgoing Ambassador success in his future assignments, praising his role in enhancing the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and India during his tenure.