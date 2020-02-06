UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Indian Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in strengthening the strategic relationship between the UAE and India.

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler also praised the warm ties between the people of both countries and hoped for further prosperity for all.

For his part, Kapoor thanked Sheikh Saud for the warm welcome and said he was determined to develop a strong partnership between the UAE and India.

The UAE, and Ras Al Khaimah in particular, has developed a strong relationship with India across many sectors such as tourism and trade. The emirate welcomed 68,869 visitors from India in 2019, which represented a 10.5 percent rise on the previous year.

In terms of trade, Ras Al Khaimah is home to more than 3,400 Indian companies operating in many fields such as manufacturing, media and information technology.

Some of the major Indian companies operating in the emirate include bus and truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland; healthcare company Dabur International; and armoured vehicle maker Mahindra.

