RAK Ruler Receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, and Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who called on him to extend their greetings.
The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the Ambassador and Consul-General and discussed with them several topics of mutual interest, as well as ways to strengthen the close cooperation between the UAE and India across various fields. He commended their efforts in reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.
For their part, Sudhir and Sivan expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for his warm hospitality, praising the UAE’s prominent regional and international standing.
