RAK Ruler Receives Indian Consul General

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

RAK Ruler receives Indian Consul General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Wednesday, received Vipul, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Regions, and his delegation, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

Sheikh Saud discussed with Vipul and his delegation ways to enhance the growing economic and trade relations between Ras Al Khaimah and India across various fields.

Sheikh Saud emphasised Ras Al Khaimah's constant pursuance to build and enhance its economic relations with various countries in all sectors.

He also pointed out the emirate's keenness to offer advanced infrastructure, supported by an integrated legislative framework to facilitate business.

They also tackled ways to boost bilateral trade between the two sides and consolidate economic partnerships and cooperation in areas of common interest, especially as India is at the forefront of the trading partners of Ras Al Khaimah.

India ranks high in non-oil trade with Ras Al Khaimah, with more than 3,500 Indian companies operating in the emirate.

