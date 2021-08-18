UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Iraqi Ambassador

Wed 18th August 2021

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received Mudaffar Mustafa Al Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed Ambassador Al Jubouri and exchanged talks on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in all avenues.

He also lauded the brotherly relations between the UAE and Iraq, which will help boost the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Iraqi Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation to RAK ruler for warm welcome and generosity.

