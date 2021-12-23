RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Consul-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Amad Abdulhamid Mohammed, Consul-General of the Republic of Iraq, who called on him at the beginning of his tenure in the UAE.

Also present was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the Consul-General and wished him success in his new assignment to promote joint interests of the two brotherly countries at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and means to further boost them across various fields.

Consul General Mohammed extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the hospitality and warm welcome, lauding the strong strategic ties between the two countries.