UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Iraqi Consul-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Consul-General

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Amad Abdulhamid Mohammed, Consul-General of the Republic of Iraq, who called on him at the beginning of his tenure in the UAE.

Also present was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the Consul-General and wished him success in his new assignment to promote joint interests of the two brotherly countries at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and means to further boost them across various fields.

Consul General Mohammed extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the hospitality and warm welcome, lauding the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Iraq UAE Saud

Recent Stories

DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials c ..

DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials capabilities in Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority&#039;s o ..

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority&#039;s organisational structure approv ..

50 minutes ago
 China Denies Reports of Plans to Halt Large Enterp ..

China Denies Reports of Plans to Halt Large Enterprises' Work During 2022 Winter ..

43 minutes ago
 SPO to organize National Climate Change Conference ..

SPO to organize National Climate Change Conference on Dec 29

43 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 25,667 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 25,667 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

45 minutes ago
 67% families in earthquake hit Harnai paid out Ehs ..

67% families in earthquake hit Harnai paid out Ehsaas Emergency Cash

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.