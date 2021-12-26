UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Israeli Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Amir Hayek, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in performing his duties and enhancing UAE-Israel relations in various areas.

For his part, Hayek expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler for his hospitality.

Sheikha Amenah bint Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, also attended the meeting.

