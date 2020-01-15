UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Italian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure to the UAE, at the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

RAK Ruler welcomed the diplomat and wished him good luck in performing his assignments to enhance cooperation between the two countries at all avenues.

Sheikh Saud hailed the strong relations between the UAE and Italy which would contribute to achieving more progress and prosperity for the two peoples.

Lener extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for the hospitality and warm welcome, lauding the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

