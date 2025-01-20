RAK Ruler Receives Japanese Ambassador
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Ken Okinawa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, who came to greet him on the beginning of his tenure.
The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his duties, which will contribute to strengthening friendship relations and cooperation with Japan at various levels.
Ambassador Ken Okinawa expressed his deep gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality, commending the regional and international status of the UAE and the sustainable development renaissance witnessed by the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.
