RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Moon Byung-iun, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud congratulated the newly appointed Consul-General and wished him success in performing his duties to bolster the partnership between their countries.

The RAK Ruler underscored the deep ties between the UAE and Korea, which serves as a solid foundation to achieve further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

Byung-iun expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Saud's hospitality, highlighting the strong bilateral ties.