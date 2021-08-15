UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Korean Consul-General

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Moon Byung-iun, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud congratulated the newly appointed Consul-General and wished him success in performing his duties to bolster the partnership between their countries.

The RAK Ruler underscored the deep ties between the UAE and Korea, which serves as a solid foundation to achieve further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

Byung-iun expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Saud's hospitality, highlighting the strong bilateral ties.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Progress Saud

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

1 hour ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.