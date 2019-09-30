UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Lebanese Ambassador

Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Fouad Chehab Nabih Dandan, Ambassador of Lebanon to the UAE, on Monday.

At the meeting, RAK Ruler wished the ambassador success in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries across different sectors.

Sheikh Saud also lauded the friendly relations between the UAE and Lebanon, and hoped that these ties will help achieve further progress and prosperity for the people of two countries.

