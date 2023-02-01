RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Ramunas Davidonis, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the UAE, who came to greet Sheikh Saud.

The RAK Ruler welcomed Ambassador Davidonis and wished him success in performing his duties and boosting the relations between the two friendly countries at various levels.

In turn, the Lithuanian Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his great hospitality, and lauded the UAE's stature both regionally and globally.