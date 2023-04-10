Close
RAK Ruler Receives Malta's Minister Of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs And Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 08:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Dr. Ian Borg, Malta's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade, who is currently on a visit to the country.

Welcoming Dr. Borg and his accompanying delegation, H.H.

Sheikh Saud exchanged talks with Malta's foreign minister on strengthening cooperation relations between Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Malta to serve their common interests at various levels.

The RAK Ruler commended the friendship that the two countries share and the economic and investment cooperation between them, as well as the frameworks of the growing UAE-Malta partnership.

For his part, Dr. Borg affirmed that his country is keen to strengthen its cooperation with the UAE and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, lauding the UAE's global status and presence.

