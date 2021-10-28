RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received yesterday evening, Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of Rotterdam, in the presence of Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, along with the delegation accompanying them.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the guest and exchanged with him talks about promoting cooperation relations between the Emirate and the city of Rotterdam at various levels.

For his part, the Mayor of Rotterdam expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and hospitality.