RAK Ruler receives Minister of Infrastructure Development

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the importance of the cooperation between the UAE’s authorities to providing a decent life for the country’s people while highlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to adopt development plans that aim to achieve overall prosperity, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Saud also noted the necessity of jointly developing services and infrastructure projects, which will benefit the UAE’s citizens and residents.

During the meeting, its participants discussed the ministry’s efforts to enhance the country’s infrastructure, support ambitious development plans, and reinforce the UAE’s regional and international competitiveness.

They also explored the ministry’s policies and strategies for building housing establishments and public facilities, in coordination with Federal and local authorities.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department, Munther Mohammed bin Shokr Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, and Jamila Al Fandi, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.