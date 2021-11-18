RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Mohammed Shahriar Alam, Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of Bangladesh, and the accompanying delegation.

Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE was also in attendance.

The meeting was aimed at enhancing cooperation and consolidating the established friendly relations between the two nations.

For his part, Alam expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for the warm welcome, praising the development witnessed by Ras Al Khaimah and in particular the UAE in general across various fields.